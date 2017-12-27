Pair used drone to deliver drugs, Riverside police say

Authorities say two Southern California people used a drone to deliver illegal drugs to their customers.

Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll, of Riverside, were charged Tuesday with possessing controlled substances for sale. They also face charges of child endangerment.

It was unclear Wednesday if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Riverside police said they arrested Baldassarre and Carroll last Thursday after neighbors suspected the two were selling drugs.

Authorities said a drone delivered drugs to customers at a nearby parking lot. The customers would then drive by the pair’s home and throw their payments on the lawn, police said.

The child endangerment charges were filed because Baldassarre’s 9-year-old daughter lived in the home, where police say they found syringes and drugs believed to include methamphetamine, LSD-laced candy and powdered fentanyl.

The girl was turned over to her mother.