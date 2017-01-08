Rivers and creeks rising to dangerous levels as rain slams Northern California

Rivers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California were rising toward dangerous levels amid a series of storms dumping rain and snow in the region.

Some flooding was reported Sunday morning, including on the 101 Freeway near Windsor in Sonoma County, where several stranded motorists had to be rescued.

Marin County fire officials reported several road closures and some damage from flooding and fallen trees.

https://twitter.com/jgarappolo/status/818119250439065601

https://twitter.com/abuttars/status/818125959031197697

https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/818132538023518208

Officials urged residents to avoid driving on roads with deep standing water and to stay off rural roads in hard-hit areas.

They were monitoring several key rivers including the American, Russian, Merced and Truckee as well as many creeks.

https://twitter.com/CambiBrown/status/818131346128154624

https://twitter.com/SacAppraiser/status/818130612728971264

https://twitter.com/CphilpottCraig/status/818127950159564800

https://twitter.com/AnneMakovec/status/818127542313885697

https://twitter.com/dexternatasha/status/818126699346857984

https://twitter.com/TinaMacuha/status/818089949924708352

https://twitter.com/marincountyfire/status/818131456627048448

ALSO

Storm in Sierra Nevada sparks concerns about flooding and avalanches

Snow pounds parts of East Coast, causing hundreds of crashes

How much rain did we get? Ask the iRain app, created at UC Irvine

How bad will California's monster storm get? Here's what you need to know