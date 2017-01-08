Rivers and creeks rising to dangerous levels as rain slams Northern California

Rivers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California were rising toward dangerous levels amid a series of storms dumping rain and snow in the region.
Some flooding was reported Sunday morning, including on the 101 Freeway near Windsor in Sonoma County, where several stranded motorists had to be rescued.
Marin County fire officials reported several road closures and some damage from flooding and fallen trees.
Officials urged residents to avoid driving on roads with deep standing water and to stay off rural roads in hard-hit areas.
They were monitoring several key rivers including the American, Russian, Merced and Truckee as well as many creeks.
ALSO
Storm in Sierra Nevada sparks concerns about flooding and avalanches
Snow pounds parts of East Coast, causing hundreds of crashes
How much rain did we get? Ask the iRain app, created at UC Irvine
How bad will California's monster storm get? Here's what you need to know