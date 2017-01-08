L.A. Now California: This just in
Rivers and creeks rising to dangerous levels as rain slams Northern California

By , , and Contact Reporters

Rivers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California were rising toward dangerous levels amid a series of storms dumping rain and snow in the region.

Some flooding was reported Sunday morning, including on the 101 Freeway near Windsor in Sonoma County, where several stranded motorists had to be rescued.

Marin County fire officials reported several road closures and some damage from flooding and fallen trees. 

Officials urged residents to avoid driving on roads with deep standing water and to stay off rural roads in hard-hit areas.

They were monitoring several key rivers including the American, Russian, Merced and Truckee as well as many creeks.

 

