Trump administration tells judge it needs flexibility to keep immigrant families in long-term detention

For the government, complying with Sabraw’s order, however, is complicated by the Flores Settlement, a 20-year-old legal agreement named after a Salvadoran teenager who was caught trying to cross into the country illegally and sued the government over the conditions she encountered while in custody. After years of legal wrangling, the Clinton administration settled the case in 1997 with a sweeping agreement that set rules for how the government can deal with immigrant children in their custody.