Surfer rescued as large swells hit Northern California coast

A surfer was rescued in Northern California after losing his board and becoming trapped in an alcove against a rocky cliff where he was pounded by waves.

Surfer Gavin Carpenter says he was on a cliff in Santa Cruz on Monday getting ready to jump in the water when a huge swell dragged him into the ocean.

Carpenter said Tuesday that he lost his board and had become exhausted when another surfer reached him, put him on a board and helped him climb back onto the rocks.

The 23-year-old says he mistimed a wave and was lucky to only have some abrasions. He says he plans to treat the surfer who helped him to dinner.

A National Weather Service High Surf Advisory for the Santa Cruz coastline says swells Tuesday could reach up to 15 feet.