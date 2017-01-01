Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed'

Los Angeles residents awoke Sunday morning to see that one thing, at least, looked different in the New Year: the Hollywood sign.

Photos shared on social media showed the iconic sign modified to read, "HOLLYWeeD.”

Security footage taken around midnight Saturday showed a “lone individual” climbing up Mount Lee, scaling the sign using the built-in ladders and hanging tarpaulins over the sign’s O’s to change them to E's, said Sgt. Guy Juneau of the LAPD’s Security Services division.

“So the sign now reads ‘Hollyweed,’” Juneau said. It could be a New Year’s prank, he said, or the work of “a thrill seeker.”

The incident will be investigated as misdemeanor trespassing, he said. The police have no suspects.

Some Angelenos joked that the modification could be a reference to Californians voting on Nov. 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. That policy change took effect the day after the election, but 2017 will be the first full year that the law will be in effect.

The sign was similarly altered on Jan. 1, 1976, when an art student from Cal State Northridge hung curtains over the two E's to celebrate a change in California's marijuana policy. It’s been altered other times as well.

