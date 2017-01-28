Are you an immigrant? We want to hear your story

President Trump has issued an executive order suspending refugee arrivals and banning travel to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority countries. Already, an unknown number of airline passengers have been turned away from U.S.-bound flights.

Kellyanne Conway, who ran Trump’s campaign and is now a counselor to the president, praised him as a “man of action.”

“Promises made, promises kept. Shock to the system. And he's just getting started,” she said on Twitter.

Many opponents of the move say it calls into question core American values. The American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups have filed a suit on behalf of two Iraqis detained at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Are you an immigrant to the United States? We want to hear your story. How do you feel about actions the new president has taken so far?

