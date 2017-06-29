Will their loved ones be allowed in? L.A.'s Iranian community on edge over Trump travel rules

A revived version of President Trump’s travel ban expected to take effect late in the day is sparking new fears in Los Angeles’ large Iranian community.

Ameena Mirza Qazi, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, said immigration-rights attorneys are still “very concerned” about the travel ban, even in its restricted form.

“There’s still a lot of confusion about how this affects people, how this affects family members,” Qazi said. “Community members are extremely concerned. The [visa] process is already so thorough and it’s been that way for a very long time. To say someone can’t come in because they’re from a certain country… we know what this is about. This is about excluding Muslims as much as possible.”

After the Supreme Court partially restored the executive order that had been blocked by courts, the Trump administration set new criteria for visa applicants from six majority-Muslim nations, requiring a "close" business or family tie to the U.S.

Guidelines sent to embassies and consulates around the globe, do not count grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, fiances or other extended family members as “close” relations. The rules apply for 90 days to people from the six countries and 120 days for refugees from any country.

Qazi said attorneys from the National Lawyers Guild and other organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations CAIR and the American Civil Liberties Union, will monitor how customs officials treat travelers to determine “whether they are overzealous in their implementation and whether there are any unforeseen impacts locally.”

Because attorneys aren’t allowed behind the scenes during customs inspections, she said, they rely heavily on family members waiting at the airport to tell them whether someone has been detained for an extended period of time.

Qazi said the ban may affect one of her interns, whose family is from Iran.

“Her grandmother wanted to go back to Iran to visit family. After the Muslim ban, they were very afraid things could change on a dime, so they wanted to wait and see,” Qazi said.

Xena Amirani, the intern, said her grandmother died recently, and her mother was having a hard time dealing with the stress of losing a loved one. Amirani’s aunt was supposed to visit from Iran to help the family manage.

“I was pretty worried because I didn’t realize there were exceptions for family members,” Amirani, 18, said.

Her aunt doesn’t have a green card, she said, so she thought the ban would ruin their plans.

“I was really worried and concerned and I called my parents,” she said.

After reading up on the ban, she realized it put in place exceptions for certain “bona fide relationships,” including siblings.

“As long as it’s within this restriction I’m not too worried about it,” Amirani said. “But if the Supreme Court rules in the fall that original version of the ban is constitutional, then I’m going to be concerned.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif went on Twitter on Tuesday to criticize the executive order: “A bigoted ban on Muslims will not keep US safer. Instead of policies empowering extremists, US should join the real fight against them.”

