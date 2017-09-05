A man offered to pay for an alleged shoplifter's stolen goods. Then he was attacked with a hatchet

When the shopper saw a homeless man trying to steal food from a 7-Eleven, police say, he offered to pay for the items.

Moments later, the alleged shoplifter attacked the man with a double-edged hatchet, authorities said, crushing part of his skull and severely lacerating his hand.

Dramatic surveillance footage captured the attack, which occurred early Saturday morning outside a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the video Tuesday in an effort to locate the man.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Kisu Bradey Brown, a 41-year-old transient known to frequent Hollywood and West Hollywood. Police said Brown is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He has prior convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sgt. Jeff Bishop.

“We’re considering him armed and dangerous,” Bishop said. “If people see him, immediately call 911.”

The assault occurred shortly after 4 a.m.

When the shopper offered to pay for Brown’s items, police said, Brown became upset and refused the offer. A brief struggle ensued between the pair in the store, located in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Brown then left, and the victim walked out of the door behind him, police said. In seconds, Brown pulled out a small hatchet concealed in his clothing and struck the victim, knocking him to the ground, police said.

“What you think you’re doing is a nice and generous thing, and somebody just takes it out on you like this — [it’s] incomprehensible,” Bishop said. “Very unfortunate.”

Police said the suspect hit the man’s head with the hatchet several times before walking off and fleeing north on Hayworth Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (310) 855-8850.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek