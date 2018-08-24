Small-scale affordable housing project keeps San Ysidro community in mind

“This is not a developer-driven project, which from the beginning has budgets and a process all in place,” he said. “For this project, Casa Familiar has to construct a process: advocating for the right housing agenda, fundraising for acquiring land, approaching policymakers to raise awareness about the relations between housing and social services, and developing outreach efforts in collaboration with others like UCSD and foundations. To put in place the right financial composition that could support an unorthodox housing project.”