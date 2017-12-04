'Bandit' taxi driver accused of rape; police seek additional victims

Police are looking for additional victims of a “bandit” taxi driver accused of raping a woman last month after she hailed a ride home, authorities said.

The woman thought she had taken a Yellow Taxi after leaving a bar near Vermont Avenue and Pico Boulevard about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 12, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She told the driver, whom police identified as Jose Rene Pimentel, to take her to her home.

Instead, police said, Pimentel drove her to Flower Street south of 84th Place and parked his faded 2007 Toyota Prius. There, he forcefully sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

The woman escaped and asked someone nearby for help. The person called police, who responded and took Pimentel into custody.

Pimentel told officers he works as a bandit taxi driver, which means he does not have a license to drive passengers, police said. On the back side of his car, “1-800-TAXI CA,” is printed in faded black letters.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 77th Street Division detectives at (323) 786-5423.

CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. CAPTION President Trump signed two proclamations in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2017, that dramatically altered the boundaries and removed 2 million acres of protected federal land from two big national monuments in Utah. President Trump signed two proclamations in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2017, that dramatically altered the boundaries and removed 2 million acres of protected federal land from two big national monuments in Utah. CAPTION Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek