Grandmother used cane to fight sexual battery suspect in her Big Bear Lake home, deputies say

A Big Bear Lake man has been accused of sexually battering and attacking a 60-year-old woman who used her cane to fight back inside her home, authorities said.

Cody Lynn Mortensen, 21, was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual battery, elder abuse and false imprisonment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

According to sheriff’s officials, Mortensen entered the victim’s home about 10 p.m. and approached the victim’s 13-year-old granddaughter. The girl told the victim that the “unknown man” was in the living room.

When the victim confronted Mortensen and told him to leave, he tried to push past her and get to a bedroom, where the granddaughter was hiding, authorities said.

The woman used her cane to fight with Mortensen “to keep him from getting to her granddaughter,” sheriff’s officials said.

During the struggle, authorities said, the victim was sexually battered.

“The victim broke free momentarily, but then fell down and the suspect continued to hit her,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. “As the fight continued, deputies arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.”

Deputies later learned that Mortensen was looking for his girlfriend, who he thought was inside the victim’s home, authorities said.

