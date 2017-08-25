Men in orange work vests steal $200,000 in valuables during Calabasas home invasion robbery

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a group of men wearing orange construction vests who forced their way into a house in Calabasas, tied up the residents and then ransacked the home, officials said.

Investigators held a news conference Thursday and announced they were looking for three men who escaped in two cars after robbing the home in the 22500 block of Charlestown Drive on the afternoon of Aug. 6.

According to detectives, two men posed as construction workers and knocked on the door. As they waited for someone to answer, the men discussed their so-called job with a construction company to keep up the ruse, just in case someone was listening on a security camera, authorities said.

Authorities think this group has committed similar robberies.

When a resident answered their knock — KTLA reported it was an 18-year-old man — the two robbers forced their way in, fought with the teen and shocked him with a Taser gun before tying him up with zip ties.

While the two men restrained the teen, a third robber walked in and pillaged the home of more than $200,000 in valuables.

That’s when a woman who also lived at the home arrived, KTLA said.

“The second victim was also assaulted, terrorized, and bound with zip ties by the suspects,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Within minutes, the trio escaped in a 2010-2015 black 5 or 7 Series BMW sedan and a 2015-2017 dark gray Chevrolet impala.

One of the victims managed to dial 911 afterward, authorities said.

Detectives are asking for any assistance in tracking the three men. The city of Calabasas is offering a $5,000 reward in exchange for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s burglary-robbery task force at (562) 946-7187.

