L.A. is almost 237 years old. The celebration began on Saturday.

Celebrations began Saturday to mark Los Angeles’ birthday, though the city has to wait until Sept. 4 to reach the ripe age of 237.
Hundreds attended a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown, then joined a procession to Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, commonly called La Placita, next to L.A.’s historic Olvera Street.
Though the event started with a Catholic homily, the celebration was billed as “multicultural,” according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
“The first families of Los Angeles included Africans, Indians, Europeans and Asians from the Pacific Islands. And today the Church in Los Angeles speaks more than 40 languages,” Archbishop José Gomez said in a statement. “So we are celebrating Los Angeles and also the beautiful dream of America.”
Participants included children in traditional cultural wear from different regions, as well as performers, “banners, flags, color guards and bagpipers,” according to the archdiocese.
The walk didn’t deter older participants, who joined the procession both by watching and walking.