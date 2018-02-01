Former Clippers player Rasual Butler and wife killed in Studio City crash

Former Los Angeles Clippers player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Studio City, authorities said.
About 2:25 a.m., Butler lost control of his vehicle as he was going west on Ventura Boulevard, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. The car struck a curb, three parking meters, a concrete wall and several other objects.
The Land Rover flipped twice before coming to rest in a parking lot in the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard. Butler, 38, and his wife, Leah LaBelle Vladowski, 31, were killed.
Vladowski was a singer who appeared on "American Idol." The two are pictured in multiple photos together on social media.
Preliminary information reveals speed might have been a factor in the crash, Lopez said.
Investigators said the vehicle was traveling between 60 mph and 90 mph around a curve where the speed limit is 30 mph, news outlets reported.
