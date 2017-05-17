Many L.A. County courthouses are seismically unsafe, study finds

Los Angeles County is home to many of California’s most seismically unsafe courthouses, a new study commissioned by court leaders has found.

The Superior Court in Glendale, built in 1956, has the highest risk rating of any courthouse in California.

Others near the top of the list of buildings in peril include the Stanley Mosk Courthouse and Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Pasadena municipal courthouse, and courthouses in Beverly Hills and Burbank.

They were among 145 courthouses that the study found would sustain substantial structural damage, likely partial collapse and create “substantial” risk to life during a major quake.

The cost of retrofitting these buildings range from $200 million for the Shortridge Foltz center, to $140 million for one wing of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

An advisory committee of the Judicial Council, the policy-making body for California courts, meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the study and consider what should be done.

The meeting will be streamed on the court system’s website.

This article will be updated.

maura.dolan@latimes.com

Twitter: @mauradolan