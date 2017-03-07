Coastal Commission will consider plan to refurbish the last of 46 beach cottages at Crystal Cove State Park

The California Coastal Commission on Wednesday will decide whether to approve a $26-million proposal to renovate the last of 46 oceanfront cottages at the popular Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County.

Commissioners are scheduled to consider a development permit to refurbish 17 historic cottages that will increase overnight accommodations at the park, which occupies a stretch of scenic coastline between Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.

When finished, the cottages will help relieve the park’s heavy demand for affordable rental units and complete the current project to renovate the Crystal Cove Historic District. The commission staff recommends approval of the permit.

“Our organization, California State Parks and the California Coastal Commission have been working together on this project for almost two decades,” said Laura Davick, vice president of the Crystal Cove Alliance, a nonprofit involved with preservation of the park.

In addition to rebuilding the cottages, the proposed work includes grading, a 650-foot beachfront boardwalk, utility lines, landscaping, expanded parking and mitigation for environmental impacts.

Officials say the new cottages will create 22 affordable rental units, including a dormitory-style lodge. Prices will range from $35 a night for a lodge bed to $245 a night for the largest cottages that sleep up to 10 people.

The restoration of the first 22 Crystal Cove cottages was completed in 2006. Thirteen became available for visitors, while park operations, education programs and food concessions occupied the other nine. Seven more renovated cottages opened between 2009 and 2011, with five as rental units.

The commission will consider the latest restoration project during its regular meeting in Ventura.

