Wild chase ends in deadly shooting by deputy at San Manuel Casino parking structure

A man was killed by a deputy and a woman was seriously injured Wednesday night after they crashed a stolen car during a chase in a San Manuel Casino parking structure, authorities said.

The chaotic incident started at 7:53 p.m. near the intersection of Highland and Victoria avenues in Highland, when deputies received an alert of a stolen vehicle in the area, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the unoccupied stolen vehicle in the casino parking structure and decided to monitor it for suspicious activity. They later saw a man and woman enter the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the man threw the car into reverse, authorities said. A deputy was struck and dragged by the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

A deputy then fired at the vehicle, striking the man, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man continued speeding through the parking structure until he crashed into two cars and a metal barrier.

The driver was identified as Michael Russo, 31, of Riverside. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, sheriff’s officials said.

An autopsy was being conducted by the Riverside County coroner’s office to determine his cause of death.

The woman was identified as Ath Pen, 44, of Fresno. She remained hospitalized Thursday and was being treated for major injuries to both legs.

The deputy who was dragged by the vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division and homicide detail are investigating the shooting.

