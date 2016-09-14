Father fatally shot in Woodland Hills may have opened door expecting pizza

A father was shot and killed late Tuesday after he opened the front door of his Woodland Hills home expecting a pizza delivery, officials said.

The 37-year-old man was at home in the 4900 block of Medina Drive with his wife and young daughter at 11:50 p.m. when he answered the front door.

A Los Angeles police detective told KTLA-TV they think the man opened the door because he had ordered a pizza. Instead, he was met by unidentified assailants.

That’s when police said he was shot and killed outside his home. His wife and daughter were not harmed.

Detectives interviewed neighbors who reported hearing gunshots.

Police think the man knew the assailants. The pizza delivery arrived minutes after the shooting, KTLA-TV reported.

“We aren’t sure yet what’s behind this man’s shooting, but cases like this often stem from business or domestic disputes,” LAPD Capt. Paul Vernon said in a statement.

Anyone with details about the shooting is urged to call Det. John Doerbecker at LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Unit at (818) 374-1943.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.