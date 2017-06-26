South Pasadena man charged with murdering his 5-year-old son was about to flee, officials say

A South Pasadena man arrested on suspicion of murdering his missing 5-year-old son had been preparing to flee the country, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Investigators discovered that Aramazd Andressian had lightened the color of his hair, shaved off his beard and was making plans to head to a country where he could avoid extradition back to the United States, officials said at a news conference. They did not name the country.

Authorities, they said, had been surveilling Andressian while he was in Las Vegas “socializing” for a total of 47 days since the boy disappeared. Aramazd Andressian Jr. has been missing for more than two months despite an extensive search by investigators that reached from his hometown to Santa Barbara.

“His mannerisms were not consistent with a grieving parent,” sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza said of the father.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Andressian, 35, on Friday even though his son’s body has not been found. Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said her office has successfully prosecuted murder cases without a body and that she was confident there was strong evidence that Andressian “committed this horrible crime.”

“Any criminal case involving a child is terrible,” she said. “This one was especially terrible.”

Sheriff’s homicide Det. Louie Aguilera said he and his partner had stayed in constant contact with Aramazd Andressian Jr.’s mother throughout the investigation. The detective read aloud a statement that she provided about her son, whose nickname was Piqui.

“My heart is shattered, and I will miss my son immensely each and every second of every day for the rest of my life,” Ana Estevez’s statement said. “Piqui was everything great in my life, and I cannot imagine the emptiness and void that I will bear until we are together again some day.”

Andressian was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas by sheriff’s homicide detectives. He is being held on $10-million bail and is expected to be returned to Los Angeles County after extradition proceedings.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen April 21. His father was initially detained on suspicion of child endangerment and abduction but released for lack of evidence.

Andressian told investigators he took his son to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County the day after the boy’s last sighting, but there have been no confirmed sightings of the boy there.

Andressian, who detectives have said has given “inconsistent” and “misleading” statements, hired an attorney and refused to cooperate with investigators.

The father was found unconscious in a South Pasadena park on April 22, the day he was supposed to return Aramazd to his ex-wife in San Marino.

The boy’s mother notified police and gave them a description of her estranged husband’s vehicle, a 2004 gray BMW, according to South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller. Officers discovered the car had been impounded that same morning in South Pasadena.

The mother told investigators she had handed off Aramazd to his father about 8 a.m. April 15 in Baldwin Park, authorities said.

The couple are in the process of getting a divorce but share custody of their child. Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

“This is one of those cases that tore many people’s hearts,” Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Bergner said.

