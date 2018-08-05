Advertisement

PG&E employee dies after accident tied to the Carr fire, company says

Joseph Serna
By
Aug 05, 2018 | 6:45 AM
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Carr fire as it spreads toward the town of Lewiston near Redding. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)

A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee doing restoration work in Shasta County died Saturday, a company spokesman said.

"The safety of our employees, contractors and communities we serve is PG&E's top priority," said company spokesman J.D. Guidi. "My thoughts are with those involved in the incident and their families."

The employee was doing restoration work late Saturday afternoon in a remote area of western Shasta County in "dangerous terrain" when the worker suffered a fatal accident, Guidi said.

The death marks the seventh fatality tied to the Carr fire.

A Redding firefighter, a private bulldozer operator and four civilians have also been killed.

PG&E crews in recent days have moved into western Redding and the surrounding rural communities, where they're replacing burned power poles, clearing fallen power lines and restoring power across the region.

