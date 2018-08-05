PG&E employee dies after accident tied to the Carr fire, company says

A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee doing restoration work in Shasta County died Saturday, a company spokesman said.
"The safety of our employees, contractors and communities we serve is PG&E's top priority," said company spokesman J.D. Guidi. "My thoughts are with those involved in the incident and their families."
The employee was doing restoration work late Saturday afternoon in a remote area of western Shasta County in "dangerous terrain" when the worker suffered a fatal accident, Guidi said.
The death marks the seventh fatality tied to the Carr fire.
A Redding firefighter, a private bulldozer operator and four civilians have also been killed.
PG&E crews in recent days have moved into western Redding and the surrounding rural communities, where they're replacing burned power poles, clearing fallen power lines and restoring power across the region.