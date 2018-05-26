Advertisement

California fish market buys big octopus but returns it to ocean

By
May 25, 2018 | 6:10 PM
| MORRO BAY, Calif.
California fish market buys big octopus but returns it to ocean
A 70-pound octopus named Fred sits in a holding tank at Giovanni's Fish Market in Morro Bay, Calif. Owner Giovanni DeGarimore bought the octopus and set it free. (Derek Stokes / Associated Press)

Giovanni's Fish Market in Morro Bay, Calif., makes its money by selling seafood, but owner Giovanni DeGarimore made news this month when he bought a 70-pound octopus — and set it free.

DeGarimore told the Tribune of San Luis Obispo that he's had a change of heart about selling or consuming octopus after learning about their intelligence and an experience he had playing hide-and-seek with one while scuba diving in Fiji.

Advertisement

So when his dock manager called last week to say a local fisherman was selling an octopus that had been caught in a crab trap, DeGarimore couldn't bear the thought of it being cut up.

He says he bought the octopus, named it Fred and temporarily kept it in a tank at his market, then released it.
Advertisement
Advertisement