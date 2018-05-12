L.A. is holding 2 gun buyback events today

Los Angeles is holding two gun buyback events Saturday in an effort to reduce gun violence in the city.
Sponsored by Mayor Eric Garcetti's Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development, the buybacks allow anyone to surrender weapons anonymously in exchange for gift cards, which are valued at $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and at $200 for assault weapons as classified by state law.
Gift cards will be given out only while supplies last and all firearms brought to a buyback location must be unloaded and stored in a locked container or a vehicle trunk.
"Fewer guns means fewer chances for crimes and tragic accidents that devastate our families and communities," Garcetti said in a prepared statement. "We're going to keep bringing down gun violence in Los Angeles, and a big part of that is working with responsible owners to get dangerous, unwanted firearms off the street and out of homes — so they can never fall into the hands of criminals or children."
The buybacks are being held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frank Hotchkin Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way in Los Angeles, and at the Facey Medical Group, 11165 Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills.
Garcetti said reducing gun violence is one of his top priorities and he has signed laws that ban large-capacity ammunition magazines and require that guns be stored and locked while at home and not in use.
Last May, the city collected nearly 800 weapons at an annual Los Angeles Police Department gun buyback event, including uzis, AK-47s and an anti-tank launcher.
In 2017, the mayor set a goal to get at least 20,000 guns off the streets of Los Angeles in five years. The city is well ahead of the pace needed to meet that goal — collecting 7,300 last year alone, the most since 2013, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
Garcetti directed the LAPD to begin 2018 by clearing the list of prohibited gun owners — people who are no longer legally allowed to possess firearms, including felons and people with a history of domestic violence or severe mental health issues. In mid-April, officers were able to bring the list down to zero.
For more information about the gun buyback events, call (877) 5273-247.
