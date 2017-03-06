Human bones found in backyard of Buena Park home

A Buena Park man found human bones while digging a hole in his backyard late Sunday, police said.

The man discovered the bones about 7:45 p.m. in the backyard of his home in the 8200 block of Commonwealth Avenue, said Sgt. Mike Lovchik of the Buena Park Police Department. After finding the bones, he called police.

The bones were buried three to four feet deep and appeared to be old, he said.

“At this point, we don’t know who they are or how old they are,” Lovchik said.

On Monday morning, cadaver dogs searched the yard for any additional bones, but did not find any remains, he said.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner Division were excavating the yard on Monday for clues into what may have happened. The home is more than 50 years old, Lovchik said.

The homeowner is cooperating with police, the sergeant said.

