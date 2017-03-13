Brush fire that unearthed human skull was started by minors playing with matches, officials say

Los Angeles County coroner’s investigators are examining a human skull that was found Saturday during a small brush fire, which officials say was sparked by juveniles playing with matches.

On Monday, investigators returned to the site of the blaze in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive near Sherman Oaks to search for additional body parts, said Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter. They did not find any bones.

Forensic anthropologists will now examine the skull to determine its age and gender as well as the time of death, he said. They also will look at dental records to determine whether the time of death occurred before modern dentistry.

Investigators will inspect the skull for any signs of injury, including blunt force trauma or gunshot wounds, Winter said.

The skull was discovered in a ravine by firefighters who were battling the blaze just after 3:40 p.m. near Fossil Ridge Park, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The slow-moving blaze consumed three to four acres of brush.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged during the fire, she said.

Arson investigators later determined the blaze was started by the minors, Stewart said. The juveniles were placed in a educational program aimed at curbing adolescents involved in starting fires, she said.

