Threat at Northwood High School in Irvine triggers lockdown

A threat at Northwood High School in Irvine triggered a lockdown Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

The Irvine Police Department received a phone threat about 1:40 p.m. regarding the high school campus, said Annie Brown, spokeswoman for the Irvine Unified School District. Police immediately responded to the school.

“Out of an abundance of caution, school has been placed on a lockdown,” she said. “Instruction is continuing while the police investigation is going on. School is out at 3:30 p.m.”

Police declined to provide details about the threat.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and helicopter were assisting police, said Jaimee Blashaw, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

