Man accused to trying to rape teenage girl out jogging in Ontario

A man was arrested early Monday in connection with attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl while she was jogging in a residential neighborhood in Ontario, police said.

Christopher Collins, 24, of Ontario was taken into custody at his home on suspicion of attempted rape, according to the Ontario Police Department. He remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The girl was jogging at 4:43 p.m. Sunday through the Creekside neighborhood in Ontario when Collins tackled her, police said.

Collins pinned the girl to the ground and attempted to remove her clothes, police said. But the girl fought back and Collins to ran away, authorities said.

The girl was not seriously injured in the attack.

Police said Collins was later identified as the attacker.

