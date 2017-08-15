Palmdale High School students hospitalized after bees occupy classroom

Students at Palmdale High School were terrorized Tuesday by a swarm of bees authorities say had built a hive inside their classroom over the summer.

Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to the school just after noon to reports of bee stings, said fire Inspector Joey Marron.

Paramedics and firefighters evaluated 40 students and ultimately took three to the hospital, Marron said.

The bees have since been confined to a single classroom.

The bees had apparently followed their queen into the room over the summer, where they built their hive, Marron said. Something apparently aggravated them enough on Tuesday for them to attack, he said. None of the injuries were reported to be serious or involved an allergic reaction, he said.

Classes resumed at the high school a week ago. School and district officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

