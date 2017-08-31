Thousands lose power in Southern California after lightning strikes and overloaded equipment

A weather pattern that’s brought stifling heat and humidity along with scattered thunderstorms continued to cause problems in Southern California overnight as heavy power demands and lightning strikes cut electricity to thousands.

In Boyle Heights, an estimated 11,000 Department of Water and Power customers were without power between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as high demand overloaded equipment to the point of failure, the agency said. Power was restored by 6 a.m., officials said.

In all, about 14,000 DWP customers lost electricity overnight as crews worked to reroute power to less-used equipment, the agency said.

The toll on the region’s power grid has been a concern for days as temperatures have hovered in the triple digits during the day and 70s or 80s at night. Temperatures remained even warmer in the deserts, where cities like Palm Springs had a low of 90 degrees overnight Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The heat wave and the inevitable spike in power usage triggered the California Independent System Operator’s third flex alert of the year. Officials this week called on utility customers to voluntarily conserve power through the hottest hours of the day. Despite the call for conservation, blackouts were reported across the region.

The latest outage occurred Thursday morning in Colton, in Riverside County. Unlike other recent outages, though, Colton’s was caused by lightning.

According to the city of Colton Public Utilities’ Facebook page, a lightning strike hit the city’s main substation, which receives power from Southern California Edison, knocking out power. Schools were closed districtwide for the day because of the outage.

The city’s water pumps and phone lines were down, and the only way the agency could send messages Thursday morning was through Facebook, it wrote.

“PLEASE USE EXTREME WATER CONSERVATION DURING THIS OUTAGE OUR PUMPS DO NOT HAVE POWER,” the agency wrote about 8:30 a.m.

The city estimated it would take eight to 10 hours to restore power and water. Updates were being posted throughout the day.

Scattered rainstorms thundered across northern Orange County and the Inland Empire overnight. On Thursday, they moved into San Bernardino County and the high desert, according to National Weather Service forecaster Philip Gonsalves.

The temperature could reach 114 in the Coachella Valley and 111 in Lake Elsinore, he said. Elsewhere, temperatures will be slightly cooler, but the high humidity will make it seem hotter.

“We do expect temperatures today maybe won’t be quite as hot, but hot enough,” Gonsalves said.

An excessive heat warning for the Apple and Lucerne valleys and the mountains, valleys and foothills in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties remains in effect through Saturday.

On Wednesday, the LAPD’s animal cruelty task force responded to a report of potential abuse in South Los Angeles. When officers arrived, they found a pit bull-Rottweiler mix dead, KABC reported. The dog had been tied up and left in the backyard under the blistering sun all day, authorities said.

