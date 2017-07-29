Our Lives on the Line rallies set to take place nationwide, including L.A.

The Republicans’ effort to repeal portions of the Affordable Care Act suffered a major blow this week, but organizers were forging ahead with nationwide Saturday rallies — including one in Los Angeles — protesting any further attempts to undermine the existing system.

The Our Lives on the Line day of action has been planned since June, touted as a show of force against repeal efforts. Our Lives on the Line is a coalition of progressive and healthcare organizations.

Early Friday, Sen. John McCain cast the deciding vote in defeating the so-called “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the skinny bill, if implemented, would have left 16 million more Americans uninsured, and cause insurance premiums to soar.

Organizers see the action as a victory but are not planning to pull back on their campaign.

"We have won an important battle in the fight for millions of Americans’ healthcare, but our fight continues,” said Emma Shapiro, a spokeswoman for Our Lives on the Line. “The resistance showed up — we called, we came to meetings, we rallied in the rain, and we won a critical victory in the fight to protect our care. But we know that President Trump and Republicans in Congress remain determined to take away healthcare, no matter how reckless it is or how many millions of Americans would be hurt. We’re not waiting for their next attack."

On Saturday morning, President Trump tweeted this warning: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!”

Speakers at the downtown L.A. rally will include Congressman Jimmy Gomez, as well as patients, medical professionals and labor leaders. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at 120 N. Broadway.

The campaign will kick off the Drive for Our Lives national bus tour, which will run through Congress’ August recess. The bus tour, which starts in L.A., will travel to more than 18 states and share stories of Americans whose coverage would have been threatened under the repeal bill, according to a press release.

“Largely, it was in the works already. A lot of it is to continue the momentum,” said Remi Yamamoto, a spokeswoman for Drive for Our Lives, said of the campaign. “We’re not going to wait for the next attack and the next round.”

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia