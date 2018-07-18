A Redlands woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who flashed her. Now the man has been arrested.

Last week, a woman in Redlands was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who she said flashed her. On Tuesday, police arrested the alleged flasher.
Ryan Brewer, 28, exposed himself to Cynthia Molina, 51, on July 10 at Jennie Davis Park in Redlands, according to a Redlands Police Department statement. Molina followed Brewer, the two argued and then she stabbed him in the arm and lower back with a pocketknife, authorities said.
Molina was arrested two days later on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty Monday, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records. She was being held Wednesday on $250,000 bail.
Police arrested Brewer just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at his Redlands apartment on suspicion of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.
As of Wednesday afternoon he was no longer in police custody, according to San Bernardino County records.