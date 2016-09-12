Man held in 'revenge porn' case after uploading sex video on pornographic website, police say

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making a sex video with a woman he dated and then uploading it to a pornographic website after she cut off communication with him, police said Monday.

Sergio Ortiz faces one count of distributing a private image of someone’s intimate body parts under California’s “revenge porn” law, which took effect in October 2013, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The victim is suffering tremendous emotional distress and humiliation at work, as well as among friends and family, after Ortiz posted the video of the two of them having sexual intercourse,” the department said in a statement.

Ortiz met the woman on a dating website and they later agreed to have sex, according to the police department. At some point during sex, he began filming the act. The woman, police said, reluctantly agreed to the video recording, then later told him to delete it.

After she stopped talking to Ortiz, he uploaded the video to the porn website without her consent, police said.

Police said the woman found out about the video from a coworker.

During the police investigation, detectives found videos of other unidentified women, according to the LAPD.

Detectives are now looking for anyone who thinks they were victimized by Ortiz, police said.

“It is not known at this time whether these women consented to having these videos uploaded and made public on the Internet,” the department said.

The state’s “revenge porn” law makes the crime a misdemeanor and offers protection to victims whose nude photographs were distributed without their consent.

In December 2014, Noe Iniguez was the first person to be convicted under the law after prosecutors said he posted a topless photograph of his ex-girlfriend on her employer's Facebook page without her consent. He was sentenced to a year in jail.

“With the explosion of smart phone technology and the prevalence of social networking, the increase of “revenge porn” has become an alarming social phenomenon,” the police department said in a statement.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.