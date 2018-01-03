Man charged with killing 76-year-old homeless woman — a '60s soul singer — during sexual assault

A 22-year-old homeless man was charged Wednesday in the murder and attempted rape of a 76-year-old woman who was sleeping in a strip mall parking lot in Santa Ana.

The woman was identified as 1960s soul singer Betty Jane Willis, who recorded the songs “Someday You’ll Need My Love,” “Act Naturally” and “Take My Heart.”

In the early morning hours on New Year’s Day, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office, Rosendo Xo Pec approached Willis and removed her blanket before sexually assaulting her.

Prosecutors allege that Pec punched her multiple times in the head and choked her when she cried for help.

A witness called 911 after hearing someone yelling for help. When officers arrived, Pec had his pants down and was on top of the woman, who was unresponsive, authorities said.

Pec attempted to escape, but police arrested him soon after.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Pec was charged with one felony count of murder, with the special circumstance allegation that he carried out the crime during a rape.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only. The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only. CAPTION Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. CAPTION The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek