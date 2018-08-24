Parent volunteer arrested on suspicion of embezzling money from North Hollywood school

A parent who volunteers at Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of embezzling money from the school, police and school officials said.
Veronica Gonzalez, 32, was arrested Friday at about 7:40 a.m. on suspicion of embezzlement, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Her bail is set at $20,000.
A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Unified School District said they were notified Friday that a parent volunteer at Walter Reed was arrested on suspicion of stealing money from the school’s nonprofit Friends of Reed, which raises money for field trips and after-school programs.
It’s unclear how much money was stolen.
“This is an unfortunate incident as we know the effort the parents pour in to help enrich the educational experience at Reed,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.
“We appreciate the support of all parents in the district, as the academic success of our students depends on the involvement of each and every family.”