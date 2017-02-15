Report of gun at Royal High campus spurs lockdown at two Simi Valley schools

Two schools in Simi Valley went on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received reports of a person possibly with a rifle on the campus of Royal High School.

As a result of that 8:21 a.m. report, Royal High and nearby Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School went on lockdown.

Around 10 a.m., Simi Valley police said that all students at Royal High were accounted for, sheltered and safe, but that authorities are continuing to search the campus for a possible gunman.

The Los Angeles Police Department is assisting in the investigation with air units, police said.

Police have closed all traffic on Royal Avenue at Crocker and Pride streets to assist with the investigation.

