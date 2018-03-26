High winds will buffet Southern California mountains through Tuesday

Gusty winds will continue to sweep across the Southland through Tuesday morning, bringing 35 mph winds with 50 mph gusts to some mountainous areas, including the stretch of Interstate 5 known as the Grapevine.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through Tuesday morning warning drivers that gusts will make driving difficult on Interstate 5, California 33 in Ventura County and California 14 between Santa Clarita and Palmdale in Los Angeles County.
Strong north winds will continue Monday, but by Tuesday morning, the winds will be out of the northeast.
The strongest winds at that time will occur around the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the service.
The weather service also issued a small-craft advisory through early Tuesday for the coastal waters from Point Conception in Santa Barbara County to Point Mugu, including Santa Cruz Island.
Hazardous wind and sea conditions will exist for small craft, according to the weather service.
"Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions," the service said in an advisory.
