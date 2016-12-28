Man found stabbed to death in East L.A.

A 20-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an East Los Angeles parking lot Tuesday night, officials said.

The man was found around 8:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue with stab wounds to his torso, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Department said there are no suspects in the case.

