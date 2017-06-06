More than 100 items stolen from world's largest private 'Stars Wars' collection

The owner of the self-proclaimed world’s largest private “Star Wars” collection in Petaluma, Calif., is calling on the Force for help in locating more than 100 pieces of rare memorabilia that recently were stolen.

After a fellow “Star Wars” collector and close friend was charged with stealing his prized collectibles, Steve Sansweet announced Monday that he now is looking to find the memorabilia, most of which has been resold.

In a letter posted on his website to “Star Wars” fans and collectors, Sansweet said vintage items valued at more than $200,000 worth of were purloined in late 2015 and 2016 from Rancho Obi-Wan, a museum on a rural property in Sonoma County that stores the valuable collection.

“It is our goal to resolve this situation as quickly as possible and to continue to use the collection at Rancho Obi-Wan to ‘Inspire through the Force’ despite the destruction caused by one person,” he said in the letter.

Among the stolen items were boxed action figures, which Sansweet described as “rare and important pieces.”

If it weren’t for a fellow collector looking for his own stolen rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure, the massive theft might not have been discovered.

The collector recently posted news about the action figure on his website, according to Sansweet.

A toy dealer who purchased the Boba Fett action figure saw the news and came forward with a detailed list of rare memorabilia he had bought from Carl Cunningham, Sansweet’s friend. The list included a large number of collectibles from Sansweet’s private collection.

Sansweet said without the dealer’s help, “we might still not know of the theft or its extent.”

In March, Cunningham, a 45-year-old Georgia resident, was charged with one felony count of grand theft, alleging the loss exceeded $100,000, according to the Sonoma County district attorney’s office.

After an arrest warrant was issued, he turned himself into a judge on March 24 and posted $25,000 bail, said Sgt. Spencer Crum, a spokesman for Somona County Sheriff’s Office.

Cunningham stole the items during three separate visits in 2016, he said.

During the investigation, detectives found emails between Cunningham and Sansweet describing the theft, the sergeant said. In them, Cunningham agreed to return the stolen items and repay Sansweet, he said.

Detectives also discovered Cunningham had created PayPal accounts and posted several advertisements with Sansweet’s collectibles on Star Wars memorabilia websites, Crum said.

“He did sell a bunch of the memorabilia,” the sergeant said.

Cunningham could not be reached for comment.

According to Sansweet, Cunningham is a fellow “Star Wars” collector and R2-D2 builder. Sansweet said he had known Cunningham for many years and “considered him a good and trusted friend.” He said he frequently hosted Cunningham at his home.

“I, and the staff at Rancho Obi-Wan, are devastated that he is the alleged perpetrator of the thefts,” Sansweet said. “Not only have important items been stolen from the collection, but also our time, energy and ability to trust unconditionally have taken a blow.”

Sansweet, who retired from Lucasfilm in 2011, has been collecting “Star Wars” memorabilia for more than 37 years. The year that Sansweet retired, the museum also became a nonprofit corporation. It provides guided tours for “Star Wars” enthusiasts.

Anyone with information about the stolen items is urged to reach out to the museum at tips@ranchoobiwan.org.

