Husband arrested in Valinda woman's fatal stabbing

The husband of a 28-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in Valinda on Monday night has been arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Ricky Ramos, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives said they initially detained him Monday after authorities found his wife, Socorro Ramos, dead with multiple stab wounds inside the couple’s home in the 16300 block of Doublegrove Street.

Deputies responded to the residence around 8:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that a woman was unresponsive inside the home. Authorities attempted to revive her, but Socorro Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ricky Ramos was not home when deputies arrived at the residence in the unincorporated San Gabriel Valley community. Authorities found him shortly afterward in the 15500 block of Amar Road, roughly two miles away, and detained him for questioning.

The weapon allegedly used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Deputies did not provide specifics about the type of weapon used.

The couple has a child, who was not at home when Socorro Ramos was attacked, authorities said.

Ricky Ramos is being held in Los Angeles County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday at Pomona Superior Court, according to jail records.

