Firefighters make progress on massive 12,000-acre wildfire at Vandenberg Air Force Base

More than 1,000 firefighters are making progress on the massive 12,000-acre Canyon fire near Vandenberg Air Force Base, but officials are concerned increased winds later this week could rekindle flames.

Flames have remained active along the northern portions of the base, but cooler temperatures allowed firefighters to build lines around the fire, the Air Force base said in a statement Wednesday. The fire is 45% contained.

Using infrared heat detection, an aircraft was expected to fly over the Canyon fire overnight to determine whether firefighters had made significant gains, the Air Force base said.

The wildfire, which started Saturday in a remote canyon, has knocked out power to several buildings and has halted railway service through the sprawling base. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze: two on Sunday and two on Monday, officials said.

Northwest winds Wednesday are expected to push the blaze toward already-scorched areas, allowing crews to amp their firefighting efforts.

“Fire crews will concentrate their efforts from the northwest portion of the fire area in order to stem the fire’s spread in that direction, and to provide additional protection for the base’s space launch complexes,” the Air Force said in a statement.

But increased winds on Thursday could kick up flames, so Air Force officials said fire crews will be monitoring any hot spots.

Vandenberg Fire Department Assistant Chief Wayne Seda on Tuesday said crews have been making plans to defend its “critical assets,” including the Atlas V rocket, which was scheduled to take off Sunday and carry a commercial satellite to space.

He said the rocket was not in danger, although “it’s a concern.”

