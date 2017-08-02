Hang-up on bungee jump leaves 3 people needing rescue at fair

Firefighters rescued three people who got stuck Wednesday evening on a bungee-jump attraction at the Ventura County Fair, officials said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on the fair’s opening night, fire crews were called to the fairground, where one man had been dangling upside down 30 feet in the air for about half an hour, according to a dispatcher with the Ventura County Fire Department. Crews rescued him using a ladder.

The two others were rescued from a basket more than 30 feet in the air, where they had been waiting to jump. Television footage showed each being lowered in a harness.

No one was injured.

It was not clear what caused the fairgoers to get stuck. A fair representative could not immediately be reached.

The incident comes after several thrill rides at fairs and parks across California were shut down following a fatal ride malfunction in Ohio. State officials have since allowed some to reopen.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek