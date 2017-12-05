L.A. County moves to seize long-empty South L.A. parcel

Los Angeles County leaders moved Tuesday to seize a large tract of land in South Los Angeles that has long sat vacant, defying protests from a company that had trumpeted plans to build restaurants, shops and a grocery store there.

The empty lots at the corner of Vermont and Manchester avenues have been a nagging reminder of the frustrated efforts to revive the neighborhood. The bulk of the land has long been owned by Eli Sasson, whose company held a groundbreaking ceremony two years ago for the Vermont Entertainment Village, a massive project touted as a destination to rival L.A. Live.

But little has happened since. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas complained that the vacant land had become a magnet for homeless encampments and other nuisances over the decades.

So the county said it had a plan of its own for the Vermont Avenue site: a new development that would include affordable housing, a charter school, a transit plaza and “community serving” retail.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to initiate the process of seizing roughly four acres through eminent domain, setting out a $15.7 million budget for getting that land.

The plan “will eliminate the legacy of public nuisances that have existed for more than two decades,” Ridley-Thomas said.

Representatives for Sasson and his company, Sassony Commercial Development, protested the move, arguing there was plenty of other space in South L.A. for the county to roll out its plan and no reason to block their planned project, which they said was finally ready to move forward.

Attorney Robert Silverstein said the Vermont Entertainment Village had been unexpectedly delayed as Sasson tried to buy the remaining parcels he needed from an obscure government agency — the successor to the Community Redevelopment Agency.

Sasson finally purchased the land a few weeks ago before “out of nowhere” the county moved to take the property, Silverstein said.

“The government can’t just use eminent domain willy-nilly because they either say they’re tired of waiting or they don’t like people,” Silverstein said.

The Vermont Avenue tract was once the site of a swap meet that was torched in the 1992 riots after police officers were acquitted in the beating of black motorist Rodney King. Since then, it has been the home of fizzled plans, a perennial battleground for city leaders and community groups.

At Tuesday's hearing, community members spoke up on both sides of the debate.

“We’re waiting a long time for this development to come to fruition,” said Karen Lawrence, a member of the 108th Hoover Neighborhood Assn. who argued against taking the land from Sasson. “So please let the Sassony Group complete their promise to the neighborhood, to the community.”

The company said it had turned in a petition with hundreds of signatures opposing the move and also got a letter of support from U.S. Representative Maxine Waters.

But other community members and lawmakers, including Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), countered that it was time for the county to step in.

“For far too many years, this property has been undeveloped and unkempt,” said Joyce Fantroy, who chairs the 90th Street Plus Block Club, calling the vacant property “an eyesore to the community.”

Silverstein said Tuesday that if Los Angeles County proceeds with trying to seize the property, Sasson will sue.

