These are some of the rescued wolves now living at a sanctuary in the Angeles National Forest

Fifteen wolves recently removed from a facility in the Midwest accused of killing animals for their pelts in violation of the federal Endangered Species act are now living in the Angeles National Forest.
There are six pens for the predators at the Wildlife Waystation, a nonprofit animal sanctuary. Once Waystation staffers determine which wolves are dominant, the hope is to have more of them live together.
"Their behavior has to be carefully observed," Martine Colette, the founder of Wildlife Waystation, said on the organization’s website. "Wolves are pack animals and we have to build packs with only one alpha leader and where others can get along."
The wolves will most likely spend the rest of their lives at the Waystation because they were raised in captivity.