These are some of the rescued wolves now living at a sanctuary in the Angeles National Forest

Mel Melcon
By
Aug 17, 2018 | 3:50 PM
A female wolf, left, and a male wolf are two of the 15 now residing at the Wildlife Waystation in the Angeles National Forest (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Fifteen wolves recently removed from a facility in the Midwest accused of killing animals for their pelts in violation of the federal Endangered Species act are now living in the Angeles National Forest.

There are six pens for the predators at the Wildlife Waystation, a nonprofit animal sanctuary. Once Waystation staffers determine which wolves are dominant, the hope is to have more of them live together.

"Their behavior has to be carefully observed," Martine Colette, the founder of Wildlife Waystation, said on the organization’s website. "Wolves are pack animals and we have to build packs with only one alpha leader and where others can get along."

The wolves will most likely spend the rest of their lives at the Waystation because they were raised in captivity.

Khione, left, a female wolf, and Windwalker, a male wolf, at the Wildlife Waystation on Friday.
Khione, left, a female wolf, and Windwalker, a male wolf, at the Wildlife Waystation on Friday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Windwalker cools off in his pen.
Windwalker cools off in his pen. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
