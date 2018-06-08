A special kind of healing for wounded veterans

More than two dozen wounded veterans, surf instructors and volunteers participate in Operation Surf, a weeklong surf program in Huntington Beach. The program says it provides veterans with hopefulness, a re-discovering of abilities and self determination.

For many of the veterans, this is the first time they are taking on strenuous physical activity. The veterans arrived Sunday and were accompanied by a motorcade to Huntington Beach. Opening ceremonies were held Monday. The surfing program continues through Friday.