After vanishing in May, beloved toucan returns to Orange County neighborhood

A toucan that became a local sensation while living wild much of the year in Southern California has finally been captured.

The brightly colored female bird named Fern was spotted Tuesday in the rafters of a Yorba Linda auto repair shop.

A service advisor made calls to animal experts including Omar's Exotic Birds, which dispatched an employee to capture Fern.

The bird escaped in May from an aviary in Courtney Chapman's Fullerton home after Fern and a male toucan were delivered by a breeder.

Chapman told the Orange County Register that she had been told the chances of getting the toucan back were slim.

Shortly after the escape, Chapman joined a private social network app for neighbors, and soon photos were being posted of Fern spottings across town.

