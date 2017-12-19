Firefighters brace for return of dangerous winds that have fueled growth of Thomas fire

Firefighters got a temporary reprieve from the winds that have turned the Thomas fire into the third largest in state history. But the blustery, dangerous conditions are set to return.

The National Weather Service said that sundowner winds with critical fire danger are possible Wednesday afternoon into the following morning, and a fire weather watch for southern Santa Barbara County is expected to be issued.

Those winds could shift into Santa Ana winds from the northeast over Los Angeles and Ventura counties Thursday and Friday.

A red flag record

The Thomas fire has been fueled by the longest sustained period of fire weather warnings on record for this region.

“It started on the 4th [of December], and we had 12 consecutive days of being under a red flag warning,” said specialist Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service office overseeing Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

After red flag warnings ended briefly Friday, they resumed again over the weekend.

Blame high pressure

There’s been a gigantic mass of high pressure in the Pacific Ocean so large it spread to over Nevada and the Great Basin area.

The mass sent storms to the north, and sent gusty winds as high as 60 mph barreling into Southern California from the north and northeast.

The 12 days of red flag warnings were a record for the National Weather Service office in Oxnard, Seto said.

Red flag warnings were instituted by the weather service in 2004 and are intended to alert fire agencies to hot, dry and windy conditions that foster wildfires.The winds and extremely low humidity — and the lack of rain — were a recipe for a historic fire.

Santa Anas vs. sundowners

Extreme winds that come straight out of the north and northwest can be a big problem for the canyons of Santa Barbara County, which are oriented in a north-south direction and can fuel dangerous fire conditions from the northern mountains to the populated coast.

They’re often called sundowners because they tend to occur during evening hours. Similarly, Santa Ana winds that come from the northeast can cause extremely fast fire growth in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, such as in the Santa Clara Valley that connects Santa Clarita to Ventura. December and January are the high season for Santa Anas in Southern California, Seto said.

“Usually, they only last a couple of days — maybe three days.”

A big problem has been the lack of rain in Southern California.

“December is usually one of the big rain months,” Seto said. “Usually, that’s why we don’t have the big fire danger that we do right now.” But the combination of too little rain and all the grasses from last winter’s heavy rains that have since dried out, plus the very low humidity, fueled the rapid spread of fire, Seto said.