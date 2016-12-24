El Monte police fatally shoot suspected drunk driver after he attempts to run over officers

El Monte police officers shot and killed a suspected drunk driver Friday night as he drove toward them in his SUV, authorities said.

The incident began about 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Tyler Avenue when the motorist refused officers’ demands to pull over, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

A chase commenced and the suspect crashed his mid-size SUV into another vehicle. The suspect continued onto to the intersection of Esto Avenue and Fieldcrest Street, where he stopped, authorities said.

Officers then exited their vehicles and tried to approach the suspect. The suspect then drove into a cul-de-sac, turned around and drove toward the officers standing outside their vehicles, authorities said.

Three officers opened fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

During the initial pursuit, a police officer crashed into another car, according to the sheriff’s statement. The officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Information can also be reported anonymously on the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

