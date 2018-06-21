Charles Krauthammer, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and intellectual provocateur, dies at 68

Krauthammer said his politics were shaped by growing up in the post-Holocaust years with Jewish parents who had escaped Nazi Europe. He grew up attuned to the "tragic element in history," he once told a C-SPAN interviewer. "It tempers your optimism and your idealism. And it gives you a vision of the world which I think is more restrained, conservative, if you like. You don't expect that much out of human nature. And you are prepared for the worst."