Lorraine Ali named a TV critic for L.A. Times

Lorraine Ali has been named a television critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Ali, who has been a senior pop culture writer, joined The Times in 2011 as music editor. She will work with fellow critic Robert Lloyd and the rest of the television team, headed by editor Sarah Rodman.

Previously, Ali was the music critic and then a senior culture writer for Newsweek, a senior critic with Rolling Stone and a Mademoiselle columnist. Her byline has appeared in a diverse roster of publications including the New York Times, GQ, Esquire, the Hollywood Reporter, Elle, SPIN, Ladies Home Journal, Adweek, the L.A. Weekly and the Village Voice.

Ali was awarded a Hedgebrook fellowship in 2011, Best Online Feature from the New York Assn. of Black Journalists in 2007, an Excellence in Journalism Award in 2002 from the National Arab Journalists Assn. and was listed in Da Capo “Best Music Writing 2001” for her story “West Bank Hard Core.”

Ali, a native Angeleno, is on Twitter at @LorraineAli.

readers.representative@latimes.com

For staff and newsroom news, follow @LATreadersrep