'Champion to the American people': Readers express support for a free press

After the Los Angeles Times and other news organizations including the New York Times, CNN, Politico and the BBC were barred from a White House press gaggle Friday, readers from around the country expressed their support for the journalists. And, not surprisingly, there was one who claimed the report was “fake news.”

»«

“Thank you for being a champion to the American people. You should consider it an extraordinary honor to have been censored by Mr. Trump. The American people are smart enough to know who is making up the fake news and why it is being done.

“Please know that we salute you and greatly appreciate your efforts. You are upholding the most important ideals of a democracy!”

— Catherine Diehl, York, Pa.

»«

“I have been a subscriber since I moved here in 1987. I encourage you to stand united with other mainstream press organizations in NOT attending any White House or other events where the entire press corps in not invited. Yesterday's actions by the White House undermine a free press.”

— Ken Werner, Encino

The barring of major news outlets like the L.A. Times, N.Y. Times and CNN in a White House briefing today is horrifying! This is how dictatorships start. — Hubert Miller, Stillwater, N.Y.

“Want to know why The Times is increasingly regarded as ‘fake news’?

“Because your story complained that certain conservative outlets that were invited to the briefing, but you did not even mention the following mainstream outlets that were also there, as reported by others: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters, Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal and McClatchy.”

— Greg Meyer

»«

“I just read that the Los Angeles Times was barred from a White House press briefing. This is clearly disturbing as the administration is trying to cow the news media, but this also suggests to me that the Los Angeles Times is doing EXACTLY what it is supposed to do, and the administration would not be barring your attendance if it were comfortable with your reporting.”

— Kalun Lee, Arlington, Va.

Thanks for your commitment to quality journalism and integrity in the face of a White House that is clearly attempting to influence objective reporting. — Joe Tyburczy, Lexington, Mass.

“I appreciate your courage and truthful reporting of the actions and policies and behaviors coming from all those associated with the current White House. As Americans we need to know as clearly as possible what is taking place each day and how best to counter the hateful and dangerous and destructive behaviors, policies and language coming from the staff and the occupant of the White House. Thank you for your work.”

— Linda Wages, Boulder, Colo.

»«

“The 1st Amendment is very important to me. I am appalled at how the White House is treating the press. Today's exclusion of CNN, New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Politico is unacceptable. Please explore all legal options against the White House and continue all your research into their clearly nefarious tactics.”

— Jaye Bee, La Mesa, Calif.

Not allowed in the press briefing? Must mean you are doing something RIGHT in your work as a free, independent press. — Michele Wheeler, Menlo Park, Calif.

“I write to compliment you on your straightforward, aggressive reporting of the misdeeds, the chaos, and the dictatorial tendencies of the Trump administration. I was appalled that your honest, challenging journalists were excluded from Friday's press briefing. I depend on your factual, truthful reporting; I thank you for it; and I encourage you to remain relentless in maintaining the high journalistic standards that are essential to our democracy.”

— David Johnston, Berkeley

