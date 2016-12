Watching Rita's arrival

Rick Loomis / LAT

Larry McDougle, 53, of Beaumont, Texas, watches Hurricane Rita roll into the city from Hollywood Theaters, which became a makeshift shelter for those left behind in the city.

Larry McDougle, 53, of Beaumont, Texas, watches Hurricane Rita roll into the city from Hollywood Theaters, which became a makeshift shelter for those left behind in the city. (Rick Loomis / LAT)